Overview
Perfect, elegant and cool - Fashion is a lovely mobile E-Commerce 100+ Screen UI kit. Fashion UI Kit is a very large user interface kit that can help you design entire mobile apps in Sketch and Photoshop with ease. Works in Sketch 3.7 and Photoshop CS5 - CC.
Highlights
- 100+ Mobile screens
- 8 popular categories
- Free Google fonts
- Vector based
- 11 PSD files
- Compatible with Sketch 3.7 & Photoshop CS5 - CC
