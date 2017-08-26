Presentation

Overview

Give your social media accounts a design upgrade with the Fashion Social Media Pack. This package includes 15 templates designed natively for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Each of them is easy to edit and customize, all you have to do is replace images with your artwork via Smart Objects and add your copy. This pack is ideal for bloggers, fashion brands, lifestyle brands, magazines and creative business. Simply drop your content into the template and save it. Photographs NOT included (but inside you will find a document with links to the source of the photo)