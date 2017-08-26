Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Fashion Social Media Pack

Set of 15 Social templates for FB, IG & Twitter

by Uidea™

Fashion Social Media Pack

Set of 15 Social templates for FB, IG & Twitter

Published by Uidea™ in Presentation compatible with
Published by Uidea™ in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Give your social media accounts a design upgrade with the Fashion Social Media Pack. This package includes 15 templates designed natively for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Each of them is easy to edit and customize, all you have to do is replace images with your artwork via Smart Objects and add your copy. This pack is ideal for bloggers, fashion brands, lifestyle brands, magazines and creative business. Simply drop your content into the template and save it. Photographs NOT included (but inside you will find a document with links to the source of the photo)

Highlights

  • 15 PSD files
  • 3 size formats (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter)
  • Neatly organized layers
  • Easy to edit & use
  • Free Google fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'5945127' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Uidea™

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
15 Pinterest Mood Boards$7
by Uidea™
Human Social Media Pack.$15
by Uidea™
Uidea MoodBoard Templates$12
by Uidea™

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this