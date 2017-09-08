Browse
Fiber UI Kit

All-inclusive Interactive UI Kit

by Framer

Fiber UI Kit

All-inclusive Interactive UI Kit

Published by Framer in Design Freebies compatible with
Published by Framer in Design Freebies compatible with

Overview

Fiber by Framer is the first all-inclusive interactive UI Kit. Included are 15 artboards with over 49 unique UI elements, hooked up to 36 seamless interactions. Customize text, images and animation values to create your very own high-fidelity social prototype. Or pull apart native scroll, swipe and slider components for use in other projects. It’s all exclusively compatible with Framer, so get your free 14 day trial at www.framer.com/download

Highlights

  • Fully interactive UI Kit
  • 15 Organized Screens
  • 36 Seamless Interactions
  • 49 Unique UI Elements
  • Contains Preloaded Instructions
  • Free Framer 14 Day Trial

Compatibility

