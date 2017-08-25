Wireframe Kits

Overview
80+ screen mobile wireframe kit. Field wireframe kit is a very large user interaction kit that can help you design entire mobile apps in Sketch and Illustrator with ease. Works in Sketch 3.7 and Illustrator CS5 - CC
Highlights
- 80+ Screens (750x1334px)
- Fully layered
- 200+ Elements
- 8 Popular content categories
- Arrows, pointer & tooltip
- Compatible with Sketch 3.7 & Illustrator
