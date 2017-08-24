Themes & Templates

Browse
Fiora

Education related Photoshop web template

by No.13

Overview

Fiora is a clean PSD education template suitable for school and learning related websites. Fiora includes 27 layered and well organized Photoshop files. You can use this template for creating website based on any framework and any language. We have included best practice of web development – you can create great website layout based on Twitter Bootstrap or Grid 1170px. Please note all images are used for presentation purposes only and are not included in the product.

Highlights

  • 27 PSD files
  • Bootstrap 1170px Grid system
  • Vector shapes & Icon font
  • Free Google fonts
  • Easily customizable base color
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

