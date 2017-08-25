Browse
First Order UI/UX Tool

Elegant tool designed to create clean & ultralight Landing Pages.

by Craftwork

First Order UI/UX Tool

Elegant tool designed to create clean & ultralight Landing Pages.

Overview

Meet new the UI Kit from Craftwork Team - simple, elegant & strict, with it’s own clean style. This is UI Tool is designed to create ultralight Landing Pages. It offers over 120 universal blocks compatible with Photoshop, Sketch and Figma. All components are spread across 10 categories (headers, features, call to action, showcase, etc.) Also includes 20 ready-to-use & perfectly designed Landing Pages for your convenience to boost your workflow as much as possible. Free Montserrat Google Font used:(https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Montserrat). Basic knowledge of Photoshop, Sketch or Figma is required. Images are not included into source files.

Highlights

  • 20 ready-to use Landing Pages
  • 120+ Customizable universal blocks
  • 10 Categories of elements
  • Fully scalable vector shapes
  • 12 Column Grid Bootstrap (1170px)
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

Who Likes this