Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Fitness Infographic Pack

3 Pre-Made Fitness Infographics with a set of Funky Icons

by Flat-icons

Fitness Infographic Pack

3 Pre-Made Fitness Infographics with a set of Funky Icons

Published by Flat-icons in Icons compatible with
Published by Flat-icons in Icons compatible with

Overview

Fitness Infographic Pack is a very cool combo of 3 pre-made infographics in .AI & .EPS format that include 68 fitness & health icons. The icons come in AI, EPS, SVG and PNG (in 256px and 512px) for maximum convenience. Everything is neatly organized as well! Some healthy icons included are the treadmill, kettle bell, pilates, etc. Please leave a comment if you have a questions.

Highlights

  • 3 Fitness-themed Infographics
  • 4 Categories: Fitness Tools, General Fitness, Lifestyle, Exercise
  • Total 68 Fitness & Health Icons
  • Fully & Easily Customizable
  • AI, EPS, PNG, SVG
  • Compatible with Illustrator

Compatibility

{{::'25967817' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Flat-icons

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
76 Casino Icons$27
by Flat-icons
78 Fintech Icons$27
by Flat-icons
20 Future Concept Icons$8
by Flat-icons

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this