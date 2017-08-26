Overview
Fitness Infographic Pack is a very cool combo of 3 pre-made infographics in .AI & .EPS format that include 68 fitness & health icons. The icons come in AI, EPS, SVG and PNG (in 256px and 512px) for maximum convenience. Everything is neatly organized as well! Some healthy icons included are the treadmill, kettle bell, pilates, etc. Please leave a comment if you have a questions.
Highlights
- 3 Fitness-themed Infographics
- 4 Categories: Fitness Tools, General Fitness, Lifestyle, Exercise
- Total 68 Fitness & Health Icons
- Fully & Easily Customizable
- AI, EPS, PNG, SVG
- Compatible with Illustrator
Compatibility{{::'25967817' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.