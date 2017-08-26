Overview

Fitness Infographic Pack is a very cool combo of 3 pre-made infographics in .AI & .EPS format that include 68 fitness & health icons. The icons come in AI, EPS, SVG and PNG (in 256px and 512px) for maximum convenience. Everything is neatly organized as well! Some healthy icons included are the treadmill, kettle bell, pilates, etc. Please leave a comment if you have a questions.