Fitness Love

Modern 60+ screen Mobile UI Kit

by lehieuds

Published by lehieuds in UI Kits compatible with
Overview

Fitness Love is a mobile app that combines technology and applied psychology with personal preferences to help people form habits that build towards healthier, happier lives. Each screen is fully customizable, easy to use and handcrafted with love in Sketch, Photoshop and Adobe XD.

Highlights

  • 60+ iOS Screens
  • 8 Key features
  • Well layered & organized
  • Free icon font
  • Compatible with Adobe XD
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

