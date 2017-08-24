Overview
Are you looking for modern and irresistible flat icons? If your answer is yes you will definitely love our new set of 95 flat icons. Organized into 6 different categories (SEO, Finance, Strategy, Shopping, Design and Miscellaneous), this set will make your new projects stand out like no others. Our 100% vector icons are always easy to customize and scale. AI, EPS, PSD, PNG and SVG files are also included.
Highlights
- AI, EPS, PSD, PNG, & SVG
- Vector icons - Easy to customize
- 95 Flat icons
- Design/Creativity/SEO/Web/Finance/Money
- Ecomerce/Shopping/Strategy/Business
- Miscellaneous icons
