Overview

Are you looking for modern and irresistible flat icons? If your answer is yes you will definitely love our new set of 95 flat icons. Organized into 6 different categories (SEO, Finance, Strategy, Shopping, Design and Miscellaneous), this set will make your new projects stand out like no others. Our 100% vector icons are always easy to customize and scale. AI, EPS, PSD, PNG and SVG files are also included.