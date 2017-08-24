Browse
Flat Icons

95 Irresistible flat icons

by Flat-icons

Flat Icons

95 Irresistible flat icons

Published by Flat-icons in Icons
Published by Flat-icons in Icons compatible with

Overview

Are you looking for modern and irresistible flat icons? If your answer is yes you will definitely love our new set of 95 flat icons. Organized into 6 different categories (SEO, Finance, Strategy, Shopping, Design and Miscellaneous), this set will make your new projects stand out like no others. Our 100% vector icons are always easy to customize and scale. AI, EPS, PSD, PNG and SVG files are also included.

Highlights

  • AI, EPS, PSD, PNG, & SVG
  • Vector icons - Easy to customize
  • 95 Flat icons
  • Design/Creativity/SEO/Web/Finance/Money
  • Ecomerce/Shopping/Strategy/Business
  • Miscellaneous icons

Compatibility

{{::'21174878' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
