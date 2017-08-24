Overview
What will the future bring us? No one knows for sure but we’ve captured 20 future trends in 20 meticulously crafted icons, from Virtual Reality to Drones to Robotica. Writing a blog post about future trends? This set is perfect to spice up that post! Of course there are many other uses and we’d love if you show us what you did with it in the comments.
Highlights
- AI, EPS, PNG, & SVG files
- Technology & future category
- Easy to customize
- Vector based
- For web, print & mobile apps
- Compatible with Illustrator
