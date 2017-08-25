Overview
A big pack of flat line illustrations created in a uniform design style. All of the illustrations are set in one .AI file for quick use, plus all icons are available in isolated form in 512x512px PNG and SVG files.
Highlights
- 171 Conceptual symbols
- 25 Bonus icons
- AI, PNG & SVG
- Easy to edit
