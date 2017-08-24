Browse
Flatilicious

Modern set of 1000 flat icons

by Pixel Bazaar

Flatilicious

Modern set of 1000 flat icons

Published by Pixel Bazaar in Icons compatible with
Published by Pixel Bazaar in Icons compatible with

Overview

Flatilicious is a set of 1000 flat icons encompassing many commonly-used and not-so-commonly used symbols. The primary aim was to craft all of them with simplicity in mind, appearing visually readable at small size with a modern unison look. It's one of the biggest flat-style icons on the internet!

Highlights

  • Consistent and based on precise geometric shapes
  • Formats: AI, SVG, PSD, PNG
  • Sliced PNGS at 32px, 64px, 128px
  • 28 organized categories
  • Color customization
  • Clean scaling

