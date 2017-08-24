Overview
Flatilicious is a set of 1000 flat icons encompassing many commonly-used and not-so-commonly used symbols. The primary aim was to craft all of them with simplicity in mind, appearing visually readable at small size with a modern unison look. It's one of the biggest flat-style icons on the internet!
Highlights
- Consistent and based on precise geometric shapes
- Formats: AI, SVG, PSD, PNG
- Sliced PNGS at 32px, 64px, 128px
- 28 organized categories
- Color customization
- Clean scaling
