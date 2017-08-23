Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Flatte UI Kit

75 Screen iOS Mobile App UI Kit

by PSDMobile

Flatte UI Kit

75 Screen iOS Mobile App UI Kit

Published by PSDMobile in UI Kits compatible with
Published by PSDMobile in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

The simple layout of the app ‘Flatte’ makes your App developing process incredibly easy. It is perfect, fresh and stylish UI Kit for building your own App. All components are shape based, fully compatible, editable and pixel perfect. Create new sections instantly and make a beautiful and unique layout for any desirable topic. ‘Flatte’ has been developed for those who know everything about design and delivery.

Highlights

  • 75 Screens
  • 10+ Homepage layouts
  • Shape icons
  • Free Google fonts
  • 1000+ UI Elements
  • 6 Categories

Compatibility

{{::'869980651' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from PSDMobile

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Material Design$37
by PSDMobile
Radiant UI Kit$67
by PSDMobile
Creatives Web TemplateFREE
by PSDMobile

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this