Overview
The simple layout of the app ‘Flatte’ makes your App developing process incredibly easy. It is perfect, fresh and stylish UI Kit for building your own App. All components are shape based, fully compatible, editable and pixel perfect. Create new sections instantly and make a beautiful and unique layout for any desirable topic. ‘Flatte’ has been developed for those who know everything about design and delivery.
Highlights
- 75 Screens
- 10+ Homepage layouts
- Shape icons
- Free Google fonts
- 1000+ UI Elements
- 6 Categories
