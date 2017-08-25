Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Flowy

236 Web & mobile flowcharts

by Web Donut

Flowy

236 Web & mobile flowcharts

Published by Web Donut in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Web Donut in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Flowy is made with fast workflow in mind, so we created 236 ready to use templates, built on the 1170 grid in Photoshop & Sketch file formats. You can create flowcharts for both mobile & web projects of any complexity. Show them to your team or clients in both digital & print form. Additional elements are also included to help you show flow in the finished design. They are built from shape layers so you can easily re size them and web elements are 272 x 272 px and mobile screens are 172 x 272 px.

Highlights

  • 236 Templates
  • 108 Mobile screens (172x172px)
  • 128 Web screens (272x272px)
  • Ready to use & organized templates
  • Print ready A4 & Letter templates
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'36480803' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Web Donut

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
50 Instagram Stories Pack$20
by Web Donut
Wireflow Flowcharts$48
by Web Donut
40 Instagram Quotes$18
by Web Donut

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this