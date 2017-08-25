Wireframe Kits

Overview

Flowy is made with fast workflow in mind, so we created 236 ready to use templates, built on the 1170 grid in Photoshop & Sketch file formats. You can create flowcharts for both mobile & web projects of any complexity. Show them to your team or clients in both digital & print form. Additional elements are also included to help you show flow in the finished design. They are built from shape layers so you can easily re size them and web elements are 272 x 272 px and mobile screens are 172 x 272 px.