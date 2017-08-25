Wireframe Kits

Overview
Flowy is made with fast workflow in mind, so we created 236 ready to use templates, built on the 1170 grid in Photoshop & Sketch file formats. You can create flowcharts for both mobile & web projects of any complexity. Show them to your team or clients in both digital & print form. Additional elements are also included to help you show flow in the finished design. They are built from shape layers so you can easily re size them and web elements are 272 x 272 px and mobile screens are 172 x 272 px.
Highlights
- 236 Templates
- 108 Mobile screens (172x172px)
- 128 Web screens (272x272px)
- Ready to use & organized templates
- Print ready A4 & Letter templates
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'36480803' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.