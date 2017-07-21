Overview
Presenting the Flying iPhone Mockup, folks. App UI/UX projects often require a killer presentation to impress clients. Just place your design in Photoshop and see the magic. Background is editable, too! Created by Design Lazy.
Highlights
- Layered PSD
- 4000x3000px
- Photoshop CS4 +
