Overview
Introducing Fonjava - A typeface based on hand-lettering script. Opentype features are available; ligatures, stylistic alternates, stylistic set and swashes. With more than 300 glyphs, you can create a design more cool & creative. Suitable for poster, headlines, wedding invitation, vintage design, logo and much more.
Highlights
- OTF & TTF
- 300+ glyphs
- Ligatures, stylistic alt, set, & swashes
Compatibility{{::'103000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.