Overview
The simple layout of the app ‘Food & Resto’ makes the ordering process incredibly easy. It is perfect, fresh and stylish UI Kit for building your own food delivery app. All components are vector based, fully compatible, and editable.
Highlights
- 20 PSD files
- 2 Categories
- Shape icons
- Free Google fonts
