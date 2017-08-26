Overview
Food ordering & delivery app UI kit designed for Restaurants and food delivery shops and vendors. This UI kit contains 16 Screens App template (PSD File) of high quality with flat and modern design. If you need to modify the theme you can easily change the colors and change the single elements. Only vector shapes and layer styles were used. You can use same ﬁle for iPhone and Android app design.
Highlights
- 16 Mobile screens
- Retina ready 1242x2208px
- Vector shapes & icons
- Free Google fonts
- Well organized layers & groups
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'17971687' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.