Overview
An awesome set of 100 food related icons, each in three mouthwatering styles: Stroke, Solid and Colored. Delivered in multiple formats such as Sketch, PSD, AI, SVG & PNG. Designed to make your projects look delicious. Enjoy!
Highlights
- 100 Solid Icons
- 100 Colored Icons
- 100 Stroked Icons
- Formats - PNG, SVG, PSD, AI, Sketch
