Overview
For Y is a trendy UI Kit that allows you to craft beautiful and creative designs for your upcoming projects. This pack contains a variety of interesting and useful components carefully assembled in Adobe Photoshop CC, perfect for any ecommerce design. Enjoy a UI Kit with minimal and clean colors developed to ease your work.
Highlights
- 30 Screens
- PSD & PNG files
- Designed for Adobe Photoshop CC
- Trendy style
- 40 Bonus vector icons
Compatibility
