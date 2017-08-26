Themes & Templates

Overview
The Best Modern Fashion Theme for Designers and Developers. Forever fashion theme has been created to meet the design needs of designers and developers looking to craft their next web based fashion site. Forever Fashion is compatible with Sketch 3.8.3 & Photoshop CC.
Highlights
- 28 Web based screens
- 8 Categories
- Free Google font
- 1170px Bootstrap Grid System
- Editable Vector Construct
- Compatible Sketch 3.8.3 & Photoshop CC
Compatibility{{::'64539755' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.