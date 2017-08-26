Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Forever Fashion Theme

Best Modern Fashion Theme

by Design Universe

Forever Fashion Theme

Best Modern Fashion Theme

Published by Design Universe in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by Design Universe in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

The Best Modern Fashion Theme for Designers and Developers. Forever fashion theme has been created to meet the design needs of designers and developers looking to craft their next web based fashion site. Forever Fashion is compatible with Sketch 3.8.3 & Photoshop CC.

Highlights

  • 28 Web based screens
  • 8 Categories
  • Free Google font
  • 1170px Bootstrap Grid System
  • Editable Vector Construct
  • Compatible Sketch 3.8.3 & Photoshop CC

Compatibility

{{::'64539755' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Design Universe

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Nowgo UI Kit$37
by Design Universe
Splay Movie UI Kit$25
by Design Universe
Elegance iOS UI Kit$30
by Design Universe

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this