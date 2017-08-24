Browse
Forma UI Kit

Sleek Minimalist Web UI Kit built in Photoshop

by Erigon

Forma UI Kit

Sleek Minimalist Web UI Kit built in Photoshop

Published by Erigon in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Erigon in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Form is an extension of content, a revelation of essence. Inspired solely from the various embodiments of form, this product is the manifestation of the everlasting affection for the beautiful. By embracing sleek minimalist style, your content will shine in all its glory in this comprehensive UI kit. Includes 5 Categories in PSD format, hundreds of UI elements, a PSD style guide, Color palette and Photoshop action for resizing to retina.

Highlights

  • 5 Categories & Hundreds of UI Elements
  • Style guide PSD
  • Built on Bootstrap grid
  • Resize to retina Photoshop action
  • Vector shapes & Free Google fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

See more products from Erigon

