Overview

Form is an extension of content, a revelation of essence. Inspired solely from the various embodiments of form, this product is the manifestation of the everlasting affection for the beautiful. By embracing sleek minimalist style, your content will shine in all its glory in this comprehensive UI kit. Includes 5 Categories in PSD format, hundreds of UI elements, a PSD style guide, Color palette and Photoshop action for resizing to retina.