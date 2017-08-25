Wireframe Kits

Overview

Frames 2 - Flowchart Kit & layout collection consisting of 112 ux cards that will help you to create beautiful & professional flowcharts and user flows within minutes. This kit will help you to create ux maps with ease. Focus on storyboarding to create a perfect low-fidelity prototypes for your boss, or just use it as the illustrations for your next project. Highly customizable symbols usage and fully editable in .Sketch format.