Wireframe Kits

Overview
Frames 2 - Flowchart Kit & layout collection consisting of 112 ux cards that will help you to create beautiful & professional flowcharts and user flows within minutes. This kit will help you to create ux maps with ease. Focus on storyboarding to create a perfect low-fidelity prototypes for your boss, or just use it as the illustrations for your next project. Highly customizable symbols usage and fully editable in .Sketch format.
Highlights
- 112 UX Cards
- UI Elements, arrows & markups
- Highly customizable layers
- Multi color scheme usage
- Wide selection of screens
- Compatible with Sketch
