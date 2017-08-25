Browse
Frames 2 - Flowchart & Layout Kit

112 UX cards for site mapping & layout

by Robowolf

Frames 2 - Flowchart & Layout Kit

112 UX cards for site mapping & layout

Published by Robowolf in Wireframe Kits
Published by Robowolf in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Frames 2 - Flowchart Kit & layout collection consisting of 112 ux cards that will help you to create beautiful & professional flowcharts and user flows within minutes. This kit will help you to create ux maps with ease. Focus on storyboarding to create a perfect low-fidelity prototypes for your boss, or just use it as the illustrations for your next project. Highly customizable symbols usage and fully editable in .Sketch format.

Highlights

  • 112 UX Cards
  • UI Elements, arrows & markups
  • Highly customizable layers
  • Multi color scheme usage
  • Wide selection of screens
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'3508089' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
