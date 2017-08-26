Overview
Framework Scene Creator is designed to let you present your work in the most creative and artistic way possible! With provided comprehensive customization options, these mockup templates will give you the freedom to showcase your work. The scene creator comes as a single all-in-one PSD file with a neatly organized structure. Frame Work also includes a built-in beginner's guide that will help you to start from scratch for your unique mockup scene.
Highlights
- 70+ Unique items
- 5 Frame sizes
- Single PSD file
- 7 Wood frame textures
- 14 Background textures
- Compatible with Photoshop
