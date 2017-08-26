Browse
Framework Scene Creator

Creative & artistic way to present your work

by Pixelbuddha

Framework Scene Creator

Creative & artistic way to present your work

Published by Pixelbuddha in Mockups
Published by Pixelbuddha in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Framework Scene Creator is designed to let you present your work in the most creative and artistic way possible! With provided comprehensive customization options, these mockup templates will give you the freedom to showcase your work. The scene creator comes as a single all-in-one PSD file with a neatly organized structure. Frame Work also includes a built-in beginner's guide that will help you to start from scratch for your unique mockup scene.

Highlights

  • 70+ Unique items
  • 5 Frame sizes
  • Single PSD file
  • 7 Wood frame textures
  • 14 Background textures
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

