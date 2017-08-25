Overview
Meet the Futuro icons, with fantastic consistency of lines & colors performed by latest trends in design, both flat & line style combination. All of the 567 symbols in this collection are created in uniform design, based on 64px grid & ready to use for all sorts of fun projects!
Highlights
- 567 Unique icons
- Background & isolated variants
- Ai, PNG & EPS files
- Vector SVG 64px/256px PNG isolated
- Free Google font: Montserrat
