Overview
Futuro Icons is our pride, the collection which we continue to extend and improve over the past two years. It is used by designers around the world - from students and managers to art directors of design bureaus and global leaders of various industries. Conceptuality of images, minimalism with carefully elaborated detailing, thematic variability, author's stylistic - this is all about Futuro, which we are glad to introduce to you, friends.
Highlights
- 1200 Vector icons (64px grid)
- Isolated SVG with full stroke control
- Isolated PNG (64//128//256//512px)
- PDF (vector format with editable texts)
- AI CC (two styles, editable strokes & texts)
- EPS CS (two styles, editable strokes & texts)
Compatibility{{::'72197058' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.