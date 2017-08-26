Overview
Galacticons has finally made it's final approach! Dive in and check out these out of this world set of 28 space related icons! Galacticons was designed in Sketch and Illustrator, and includes PNG files for each individual icon. With such a unique individual style and vector shapes, these icons are sure to blow your mind for your next project! Exclusively crafted by UI8.
Highlights
- 28 Space related icons
- Sketch, Ai & PNG files
- UI8 original product
- Individual style
- Vector shapes
- Compatible with Illustrator & Sketch
