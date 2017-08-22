Themes & Templates

Overview
Gatsby is a clean, flat and modern PSD Template suitable for any type of website. Web agencies, single product, personal website, portfolio and a lot more. Gatsby is designed according to the latest trends and best practices.
Highlights
- 59 PSD files
- Based on 1170px Grid System
- 5 Modern Homepage Versions
- 14 Awesome Blog Styles
- 9 Neat Portfolio Pages
- 12 Unique Ecommerce Layout
Compatibility
