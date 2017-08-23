Browse
Ghost Defense Game Kit

Platform game creation kit for game designers

by No.13

Ghost Defense Game Kit

Platform game creation kit for game designers

Published by No.13 in UI Kits compatible with
Published by No.13 in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Ghost Defense complete game creation kit for game developers, who want to make incredible platform games for desktop or mobile platforms. All characters include sprite sheets for animations.

Highlights

  • 7 Character Heroes & Animations (PNG, JPG, EPS & Ai)
  • 11 Ghost Enemies (PNG, JPG, EPS & Ai)
  • 7 Game Backgrounds
  • Game UI (PSD)
  • Bullet & Backgrounds (PNG, EPS, Ai)
  • Compatible with Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator

Compatibility

{{::'289849234' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
