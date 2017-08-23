Overview
Ghost Defense complete game creation kit for game developers, who want to make incredible platform games for desktop or mobile platforms. All characters include sprite sheets for animations.
Highlights
- 7 Character Heroes & Animations (PNG, JPG, EPS & Ai)
- 11 Ghost Enemies (PNG, JPG, EPS & Ai)
- 7 Game Backgrounds
- Game UI (PSD)
- Bullet & Backgrounds (PNG, EPS, Ai)
- Compatible with Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator
