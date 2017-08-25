Overview
I love music so much! It's pure passion & inspiration, and I stream something during my work all of the time. Today I'm happy to offer you a new iteration of Music Hero Mockups, a unique set of Apple device mockups including 8 scenes with a bold look and rebel spirit. Meet the GOOD MUSIC INC.
Highlights
- High Resolution 300 DPI
- Retina Screen Capable Mockups
- Smart Layers
- Free Demo Sample
- Photorealistic
- Compatible with Photoshop
