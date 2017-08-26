Themes & Templates

Overview
Gorgo is a very simple yet creative Kirby CMS theme for freelancers, photographers, agencies, designers & other creative fields. It has some features which will help you make your project stand out from the crowd! Optimized to facilitate your time & money.
Highlights
- Multiple page types
- Fully responsive design
- Cross browser support
- Open graph support
- Theme personalization
- Source files included
