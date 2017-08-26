Browse
Grace UI Kit

Modern & minimalistic UI kit for Photoshop & Sketch.

by uispot

Grace UI Kit

Modern & minimalistic UI kit for Photoshop & Sketch.

Published by uispot in UI Kits compatible with
Published by uispot in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Grace is the modern and minimalistic UI Kit that will help you simplify your work. Includes 7 popular categories: Headers, Ecommerce, Blog/Magazine, Media, Forms, Navigation and Styleguide. All components are flexible and easy to use in Sketch & Photoshop. Create a beautiful and strong design for your new great project! Updated June 12, 2017.

Highlights

  • 7 Categories
  • 2 Sample pages
  • 12 Column grid
  • Well organized layers
  • Vector shapes
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

