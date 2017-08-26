Overview
Grace is the modern and minimalistic UI Kit that will help you simplify your work. Includes 7 popular categories: Headers, Ecommerce, Blog/Magazine, Media, Forms, Navigation and Styleguide. All components are flexible and easy to use in Sketch & Photoshop. Create a beautiful and strong design for your new great project! Updated June 12, 2017.
Highlights
- 7 Categories
- 2 Sample pages
- 12 Column grid
- Well organized layers
- Vector shapes
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
Compatibility
