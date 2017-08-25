Overview
A handsome new hand drawn font from Design Surplus, packed with all sorts of features to show off it's versatility!<br> <br> Inspired to be a modern minimalist font with a range of alternate letters, company abbreviations and some cool lines to finish off with. The font can essentially be as cool and understated, or as loud and eccentric as you want to make it.
Highlights
- OTF font
- 14 Alternate letters
- 5 Bonus company abbreviations
- 12 Fully editable logo designs
- 3 Bonus line word endings
- 60 Hand drawn vectors
Compatibility{{::'96600000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.