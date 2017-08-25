Browse
Grayling

Handsome versatile modern font

by Jade Newman

Grayling

Handsome versatile modern font

Published by Jade Newman in Fonts compatible with
Published by Jade Newman in Fonts compatible with

Overview

A handsome new hand drawn font from Design Surplus, packed with all sorts of features to show off it's versatility!<br> <br> Inspired to be a modern minimalist font with a range of alternate letters, company abbreviations and some cool lines to finish off with. The font can essentially be as cool and understated, or as loud and eccentric as you want to make it.

Highlights

  • OTF font
  • 14 Alternate letters
  • 5 Bonus company abbreviations
  • 12 Fully editable logo designs
  • 3 Bonus line word endings
  • 60 Hand drawn vectors

Compatibility

