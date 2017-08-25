Wireframe Kits

Overview
Meet Greyhound - an awesome flowchart Kit consisting of 108 flowcharts and many other elements, such as arrows, actions etc. If you want not only to create beautiful things, but also to prototype your projects in beautiful and smart way - you definitely need Greyhound!
Highlights
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
- Colors to help you prototype
- Actions & arrows
- Free Google fonts
- Multilevel structure
- Multiple devices for screens & flowcharts
