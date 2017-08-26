Overview
Grids is a Minimalist multipurpose keynote and powerpoint presentation. When creating this presentation, I focused on ease of use for those who will be buying this presentation. Grids is suitable both for companies and for designers! You can easily make any adjustments, from changing color to inserting the images you want. Also, please note that the animation for keynote and for powerpoint have differences!
Highlights
- 140+ Unique slides
- Font icons +800
- Image placeholder
- Beautiful animation
- Based on Master Slides
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
