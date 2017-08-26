Overview

Griso icons set 2 is a development from Griso Icon set we released not long ago and it's consistently ready to use. Our icons have been specially built to match the current design trends and to help you expand your projects. These icons are perfect to create a unique design experience. The idea is absolutely fit for any use and has been crafted in 4 different file formats: Ai, SVG, EPS, PNG. Griso Illustrations 1: https://ui8.net/products/griso-illustrations-kit-1