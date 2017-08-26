Overview
Griso Illustrations is a kit filled with 50 consistently ready to use illustrations. Our illustrations have been specially built to match the current design trends and to help you expand on your projects. These beautiful icons are perfect to create a unique design experience. The idea is absolutely fit for any use and has been crafted in 4 different file formats: Ai, SVG, EPS, PNG.
Highlights
- 50 Illustrations total in 5 collections
- Isometric style with gradiant color
- SVG, EPS, PNG, AI Files
- Easily edited & resized
- SVG & PNG 128px, 256px, 512px, 1024px
- Compatible with Adobe Illustrator
