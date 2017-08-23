Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Grootland

Natural hand made typeface with 80+ icons

by JROH Creative

Grootland

Natural hand made typeface with 80+ icons

Published by JROH Creative in Fonts compatible with
Published by JROH Creative in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Introducing Grootland, inspired by chunks of wood in the forests of Aceh, beautiful and natural. Made with brush and ink, then traced with minor improvements and some alternate characters to strengthen the natural impression.

Highlights

  • Contextual & stylistic alternates
  • Ligatures, & international glyphs
  • Terminal forms
  • OTF, TTF, & Italic OTF
  • 80+ Icons (EPS & PNG)
  • Webfont (SVG, EOT, WOFF, WOFF2)

Compatibility

{{::'21300000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from JROH Creative

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Merno$12
by JROH Creative
Saberina$15
by JROH Creative
Jack Sway$15
by JROH Creative

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this