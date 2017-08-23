Overview
Introducing Grootland, inspired by chunks of wood in the forests of Aceh, beautiful and natural. Made with brush and ink, then traced with minor improvements and some alternate characters to strengthen the natural impression.
Highlights
- Contextual & stylistic alternates
- Ligatures, & international glyphs
- Terminal forms
- OTF, TTF, & Italic OTF
- 80+ Icons (EPS & PNG)
- Webfont (SVG, EOT, WOFF, WOFF2)
Compatibility{{::'21300000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.