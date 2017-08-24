Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Handpicked Icons Pack

A huge collection of 4 icon sets

by Pixel Bazaar

Handpicked Icons Pack

A huge collection of 4 icon sets

Published by Pixel Bazaar in Icons compatible with
Published by Pixel Bazaar in Icons compatible with

Overview

Get this handpicked icons pack and you'll own 4 icon collections, each one designed for a specific need with a specific style. <br> <br> <b>Flatilicious:</b> A library of 1000 flat-based icons and 28 categories, on a base-grid of 32x32px. <br> <br> <b>Responsive Line Icons:</b> 100 individual line symbols at 16x16px, 32x32px and 64x64px. That's already 300 icons! <br> <br> <b>600 Stroke Icons:</b> 600 stroke icons designed toward development symbols on a tiny 16x16px base-grid. <br> <br> <b>Sitemap Cards:</b> 120 icons/illustrations.

Highlights

  • Various formats Ai, SVG, PNGs
  • Pre-sliced PNGs in various sizes
  • Color customization
  • Vector versions
  • Photoshop & Illustrator
  • <b>Only</b> Sitemap Cards features Sketch version

Compatibility

{{::'158000000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Pixel Bazaar

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
LineQueen Icons$98
by Pixel Bazaar
Vehicles Line Icons$15
by Pixel Bazaar
Buildings Line Icons$20
by Pixel Bazaar

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this