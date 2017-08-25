Overview
Clean, minimalist, nautical inspired UI kit, spread across 4 content categories. Containing 100+ elements and a style guide that will help you build your project in a snap! Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch!
Highlights
- Organized components & layers
- Built on 1200 grid system
- Style guide
- Vector shapes
- Retina ready
- 4 components in PSD
