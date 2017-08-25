Browse
Harmony UI Kit

Map-based iOS ready UI Kit for Sketch

by Dawid Młynarz

Harmony UI Kit

Map-based iOS ready UI Kit for Sketch

Published by Dawid Młynarz in Design Freebies compatible with
Published by Dawid Młynarz in Design Freebies compatible with

Overview

Harmony UI Kit for Sketch - Location-oriented mobile app concept to find, share and rate hiking places around you. It will help you kick start your next map-based application with it's clean and modern look. Harmony includes over 10 iOS ready core screens designed in vector and based on symbols.

Highlights

  • 10+ Mobile screens
  • iOS ready
  • 375x667px
  • Well organized
  • Vector based
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

