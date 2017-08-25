Overview
Harmony UI Kit for Sketch - Location-oriented mobile app concept to find, share and rate hiking places around you. It will help you kick start your next map-based application with it's clean and modern look. Harmony includes over 10 iOS ready core screens designed in vector and based on symbols.
Highlights
- 10+ Mobile screens
- iOS ready
- 375x667px
- Well organized
- Vector based
- Compatible with Sketch
