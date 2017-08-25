Browse
Hawa

Hot & creative design template

by Multia

Published by Multia in Themes & Templates compatible with
Overview

Hawa tells a story through imagery, fonts & layout. With not a pixel out of place, it is a great way to highlight all of your work. It can be used to create just about any kind of site you want, and is definitely up for the task of making a stunning portfolio. All the PSDs are well-structured layer groups and very easy to customize. Note: Preview images are NOT included in the download pack. We have generated placeholders instead.

Highlights

  • 100+ Stunning layered PSDs
  • 1170 Bootstrap grid
  • 20+ Shortcode files
  • 20+ Elegant premade demos
  • 35 Portfolio & 10 Blog styles
  • Multi-page & One-page Demos

Compatibility

