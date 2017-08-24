Browse
Hazelnut

Dual-purpose hand painted font

by Bing F Aldiansyah

Overview

Hazelnut Typeface is a new font from Heybing Supply Co, it was created as a dual-purpose font, with hand-painted characters and an irregular baseline. A casual, arty and inky, newly brush-lettered font with oodles of free extras to bring it to life!

Highlights

  • Hazelnut typeface (OTF & TTF)
  • Hepburns typeface (OTF)
  • Bonus content (Ai)
  • Character set A-Z
  • Numerals & punctuations (Opentype)
  • Accents (Multilingual)

Compatibility

Who Likes this