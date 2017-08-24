Overview
Hazelnut Typeface is a new font from Heybing Supply Co, it was created as a dual-purpose font, with hand-painted characters and an irregular baseline. A casual, arty and inky, newly brush-lettered font with oodles of free extras to bring it to life!
Highlights
- Hazelnut typeface (OTF & TTF)
- Hepburns typeface (OTF)
- Bonus content (Ai)
- Character set A-Z
- Numerals & punctuations (Opentype)
- Accents (Multilingual)
