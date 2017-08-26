Overview
Healer is a clean mobile iOS UI kit perfect for health and doctor related applications. Healer includes 50+ high quality iOS screen templates designed in Photoshop, Sketch and Adobe XD. This modern design template is easy to customize, making it even easier for you to design your next app!
Highlights
- 50+ Mobile iOS screens
- Vector shapes
- Organized structure
- Easy to customize
- Free google fonts used
- Compatible: Sketch, XD & Photoshop
