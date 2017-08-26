Browse
Healer React Native App

Medical Themed React Native Mobile App Template

by No.13

Healer React Native App

Medical Themed React Native Mobile App Template

Published by No.13 in UI Kits compatible with
Published by No.13 in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Healer App Template – is a React Native Mobile app that works for Android and iPhone. Manage drugs, doctor, book appointment, search doctor & hospital, indicators, send and push notifications.This is fully functional app that you can publish on Google Play and App Store the same day. All the configuration is in one file only.

Highlights

  • 53 Mobile Screen Preview JPGs
  • Can integration With React-Redux
  • Android & iOS App UI Kit
  • Google Font Used
  • Medical & Health related
  • Javascript Developers

Compatibility

Zade Mobile UI KIT$40
by No.13
Ghost Defense Game Kit$26
by No.13
Hugs Charity Template$15
by No.13 
<iframe max-width="770" height="433" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zez9K0OSeJM" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

