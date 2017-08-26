Overview
Healer App Template – is a React Native Mobile app that works for Android and iPhone. Manage drugs, doctor, book appointment, search doctor & hospital, indicators, send and push notifications.This is fully functional app that you can publish on Google Play and App Store the same day. All the configuration is in one file only.
Highlights
- 53 Mobile Screen Preview JPGs
- Can integration With React-Redux
- Android & iOS App UI Kit
- Google Font Used
- Medical & Health related
- Javascript Developers
