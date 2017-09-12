Browse
All Products
888
UI Kits
292
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
132
Fonts
113
Presentation
94
Mockups
116
For Sketch
316
Themes & Templates
101
Log In
0

Health & Medical Icons

250 Handcrafted Health & Medical icons

by Xinh Studio

Health & Medical Icons

250 Handcrafted Health & Medical icons

Published by Xinh Studio in Icons compatible with
Published by Xinh Studio in Icons compatible with

Overview

A collection of 250 handcraft Health & Medical Icons in 5 different styles: flat, glyph, filled outline, highlighted-outline & outline. Each icon is available in individual SVG files, PNG files (1x, 2x, 3x, 4x) and a master Sketch file.

Highlights

  • 250 Premium Icon
  • Vector based
  • Individual icons in SVG and PNG format
  • Outline, Glyph, Filled Outline, Highlighted Outline & Flat style
  • 24/48/72/96px PNG files
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'4015622' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Xinh Studio

Follow
SEO & Marketing Icons$15
by Xinh Studio
Lovely Valentine Icons$20
by Xinh Studio
Circle World Flags$48
by Xinh Studio

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Join our growing slack community

Done! Check your email
Enter your email to get an invite
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
70,551
Members
888
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC.
Secure payment:
Join now and unlock these 3 products worth $104
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8 in All Products
Information Architecture Kit$68
by UI8 in All Products
XD UI Kit$24
by UI8 in All Products

Who Likes this