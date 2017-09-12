Overview
A collection of 250 handcraft Health & Medical Icons in 5 different styles: flat, glyph, filled outline, highlighted-outline & outline. Each icon is available in individual SVG files, PNG files (1x, 2x, 3x, 4x) and a master Sketch file.
Highlights
- 250 Premium Icon
- Vector based
- Individual icons in SVG and PNG format
- Outline, Glyph, Filled Outline, Highlighted Outline & Flat style
- 24/48/72/96px PNG files
- Compatible with Sketch
Compatibility{{::'4015622' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.