Overview
A beautiful hand drawn typeface with rounded edges, and gentle curves. Includes uppercase, and lowercase lettering, as well as a bonus brush and ornamental pack!
Highlights
- 10 Photoshop Brushes
- TTF & OTF
- Bonus: 9 Ornamental pack
- Ornament characters
