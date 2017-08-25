Overview
WOW! Hello UI Kit is live! This kit includes more than 160 unique screens, 700+ vectored custom UI elements for developers and iOS apps designers. All the elements, blocks and galleries can easily be combined. As all the objects are created using shapes. This set would be a great match for your app! Hello UI Kit was expertly crafted in Sketch.
Highlights
- 160 Unique Screens
- 700+ Vector UI components
- 10 Categories
- Neatly organized layers & easily scalable
- SF fonts
- Compatible with Sketch
