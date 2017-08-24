Browse
Hello UI Kit Mod. 2

160 Unique mobile screens & 700+ custom UI elements

by Freebo

Published by Freebo in UI Kits compatible with
Overview

Heeeeey, Hello UI Kit Mod. 2! This mobile UI Kit kit includes more than 160 unique screens, 700+ vectored custom UI elements for developers and iOS apps designers designed in Sketch. All the elements, blocks and galleries can easily be combined. As all the objects are created using shapes. This set would be a great match for your app! Hello UI Kit Mod. 2 features Sf fonts, neatly organized layers & easy customization. Categories include; Social, Menu, Activity, Statistics, Profiles, E-Comerce, Galleries, Misc, Registration, Splash, Camera & Photo Enjoy!

Highlights

  • 160 Unique mobile screens
  • 700+ UI Elements
  • Vectored & Neatly organized layers
  • Easily Scalable & Easy customization
  • SF fonts
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

See more products from Freebo

Color-X Keynote Template$30
by Freebo
Hello UI Kit$98
by Freebo
W1 UI Kit$28
by Freebo

