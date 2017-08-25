Overview

Meet new Google Pixel Mockups created with love and thoroughness – showcase your product like never before! We properly rendered Google Pixel in high resolution. Phone, shadow and background are separated one from another, so you can change everything as you wish to create custom scenes. You will find it super-easy and fast to combine your elegant design with the beauty of device. Our mockups are compatible with Photoshop and Sketch. All you need is to edit layout with smart objects and Magic Mirror 2 plugin. For our guests we provide mockup with one angle of view for free. Don’t forget to download!