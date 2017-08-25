Browse
HERO Google Pixel Mockups

Google Pixel Mockups created with love and thoroughness – showcase your product like never before!

by Craftwork

HERO Google Pixel Mockups

Google Pixel Mockups created with love and thoroughness – showcase your product like never before!

Published by Craftwork in Mockups
Published by Craftwork in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Meet new Google Pixel Mockups created with love and thoroughness – showcase your product like never before! We properly rendered Google Pixel in high resolution. Phone, shadow and background are separated one from another, so you can change everything as you wish to create custom scenes. You will find it super-easy and fast to combine your elegant design with the beauty of device. Our mockups are compatible with Photoshop and Sketch. All you need is to edit layout with smart objects and Magic Mirror 2 plugin. For our guests we provide mockup with one angle of view for free. Don’t forget to download!

Highlights

  • 5 Angles of view
  • 3 Colors (Very Silver, Really Blue, Quite Black)
  • Compatible with Photoshop and Sketch
  • High Resolution: 3000×2000px
  • Smart objects and Magic Mirror 2 support
  • Separated background, shadow and phone

Compatibility

